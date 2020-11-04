A Lawton woman took suffrage to a new level Friday while making her voice heard in this year’s general election.
Like any good patriot, she said she’d do it again as long as she can cast her ballot and serve her role as a citizen. This lady deserves a purple heart.
Speaking Tuesday afternoon from a rehabilitation center after being transferred from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Emma Alice Combs is recuperating from a hip fracture. The break occurred while working her way up the line at the Comanche County Courthouse to cast an early ballot in the presidential election.
“It wasn’t planned, but it happened,” she said. “I’ve been through this rodeo before, so it isn’t something new.”
Combs was joined by her friends Karen Woodward and June Brewer to form part of the throng of early voters lined up Friday afternoon leading to the courthouse’s north doors. A long, snaking line of people rounded the eastern side and out to the south that afternoon.
After standing there for a while, an excruciating pain took over, according to Combs. Already using a cane from issues with the other hip, she said she switched sides with the cane. It held momentarily before she tumbled.
“The first thing I knew, I was down, sprawled out on the grass,” she said.
Woodward couldn’t believe what she was seeing. She wasn’t close enough to to her friend to intervene before the fall.
“It was heart-wrenching to see her go down,” Woodward said.
Like many of those in line, time in line had led to conversations. Strangers became friends. Woodward said a connection between everyone made it a true team effort.
So many people came to her aid she couldn’t believe it, said Combs. The injured woman said “a nice gentleman” tried to help her up. That, however, didn’t work out so well.
“That was terrible,” she said.
Another friend retrieved a stool from her car and helped Combs to sit until help arrived.
“I thought, ‘This rodeo’s over,’” she said. “I can’t do it (vote) anymore.”
A response to Combs’ injury was quick from the professionals. Firefighters from Station No. 1, less than a block away, arrived, followed soon after by a crew from Kirk’s Ambulance. She was put into the back of an ambulance. Still, she wanted to vote but didn’t think she could.
Woodward said the connection as citizens was part of the thread connecting the waiting voters. Woodward said it provided mixed feelings that resulted in positivity.
“We just bonded, that was the neat thing, for me,” Woodward said. “It was sad for her to pay such a price for that.”
A spirit of help spread to the election office. The remaining two-thirds of the trio were allowed to move up the line and cast their ballots so they could return to their fallen friend.
“For the other two of us, that motivated us to continue and vote early,” Woodward added.
Combs said an unidentified ambulance driver calmed her from being upset at not being able to cast her ballot. The driver went to the election board office and returned with one of its staff. Together, they joined Combs in the back of the ambulance. Her vote was going to count one way or another.
“I was kind of out of it and all of a sudden she (the driver) appears with my ballot,” she said. “I couldn’t see well, so she helped me vote. … She was a real sweet lady.”
While Combs worked on her ballot inside the ambulance, Woodward saw a moment develop before her eyes. Thinking it would be a “pretty good picture” and noticing her friend to not be in a moment of excruciating pain, she snapped four pictures of the monumental moment.
“If she had been writhing in pain, I wouldn’t have taken the picture,” she said. “I just thought that was a pretty neat thing and she could be a poster child to go and vote.”
Combs couldn’t help but giggle when talking about the photo. She was unperturbed in being its focus and happy Woodward froze the moment as it happened.
“I think she’s pretty proud of that picture,” she said.
A retired military wife and “very patriotic,” Combs said duty to country is core to her and her family’s character. She said she and her husband always try to vote. Next election, she said she may, however, take another route to cast her ballot. Following through on her American promise serves as a badge of honor to her.
“It was very, well, you see the effort I made to vote,” she said. “It was important to me to vote.
“It’s my claim to fame; that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”