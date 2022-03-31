CACHE — The subject of Wednesday’s manhunt in Cache following an armed robbery is still on the loose, but he has been identified.
An arrest warrant filed Thursday shows he's also wanted for vehicle theft.
Andre D. Butler, 30, is the subject of the ongoing manhunt, according to a release by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Wednesday’s events kicked off shortly before 2 p.m. when Butler is accused of robbing Hop & Sack convenience store, 405 W. H Avenue, at knifepoint. Cache Police began searching for him and, at one point, an officer saw him near the intersection of North 3rd Street and B Avenue.
Butler, who still had the knife, refused to listen to commands to drop the weapon and the officer fired multiple shots at Butler, who took off eastbound into a neighborhood, according to the OSBI. Investigators are unsure if he was hit by the gunfire.
A law enforcement perimeter was established that caused Cache Public Schools to remain on lockdown until almost 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cache Police reported its last sighting of Butler on Wednesday night turned into a chase from Wildflower Circle to Paint Road and then to W. Gore where he was seen jumping ove a barbed-wire fence. An unidentified article of his clothing was left behind.
A church bus that had been reported stolen from southeast Lawton on Monday night was abandoned at the Hop & Sack. Investigators are looking into Butler’s potential role in that and multiple other crimes in Lawton and Cache over the past several days.
On Thursday, a felony arrest warrant was issued in Comanche County District Court for Butler for a charge of larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, court records indicate.
Cache Police requested the OSBI’s assistance following the officer-involved shooting.
According to the OSBI, multiple law enforcement agencies continue to work with the Cache Police Department and OSBI to locate Butler, including the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Lawton Police Department, Comanche Nation Police Department, Refuge Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), and the Chattanooga Police Department.
Butler remains on the lam. He is described as a Black male standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and black plaid pants with no shirt and is considered armed.
If you see Butler, do not approach him. Contact the Cache Police Department, 580-429-3381; or the OSBI, 800- 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.