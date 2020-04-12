As the number of Oklahoma illnesses connected to COVID-19 exposure continue to grow, a new study shows that the state is among the nation’s most vulnerable to its impact.
If anything, it offers an open-eyed look at how much care Oklahomans need to take with their health in this precarious moment.
The new report, released recently by Innerbody Research, has Oklahoma residents ranked number five among the most vulnerable of the 50 states. The rigorous new study titled, “The U.S. States Most Vulnerable in the COVID-19 Pandemic,” ranks each state’s relative vulnerability, according to Eric Rodriguez, study spokesperson.
“To score and rank each state’s risk, we compiled and analyzed the most recent governmental data across 20 different risk indicators ranging from health and age demographics to various strengths of health infrastructure and emergency preparedness,” he said.
Oklahoma’s rank in key subcategories: 18th in emergency preparedness; three in high at-risk population; and third in social and physical environment.
West Virginia ranked as the number one most vulnerable state. States with populations that skew older, like Florida and Maine, would receive marks for vulnerability. Ohio ranked second, Arkansas was third and Mississippi was ranked fourth.
Arkansas and Oklahoma suffer from high rates of underlying health conditions, according to the study. Both are in the bottom five for collective, high-risk underlying health factors among all states, with Oklahoma ranked lowest of all for its heart disease rate. Mississippi is also in the bottom 10 states in the analysis of underlying health risk of its population, with the third-highest rate of diabetes in the country (just ahead of Arkansas).
Utah ranked as the least vulnerable state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado was second, Nebraska was third, Massachusetts ranked fourth and Maryland narrowly edged out Virginia for fifth on the list of best prepared states.
Rodriguez said over 20 factors figured into the ranking criteria for the study.
The factors included: Emergency Preparedness, Percent of Population Over 65, Population Density, Hospital Beds Available, Health Care Unaffordability among many others.
“For each of the 20 factors/criteria described above, our research team worked with our Medical Review Board to weight each factor,” Rodriguez said. “The weighings ranged from .12 to .04. After we compiled the data for each factor and applied the appropriate weighting, we were then able to derive our overall rankings for each state.”
Rodriguez said the overall data was for the state level and wasn’t broken down to county or community levels. He said they would like to further the study to the city level but for the time frame of the study, it wasn’t possible.
This analysis was conducted over a two week perios, Rodriguez said, starting roughly on March 12.
“The data was sourced during this time using the most recent date published by each governmental source,” Rodriguez said.
Resources for the study include: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Health Security Preparedness Index, United States Census Bureau, United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, American Community Survey, American Hospital Association, and Innerbody.com Research.
Innerbody.com is the largest at-home health and wellness guide online, helping over one million visitors each month. With over 20 years online as an online guide, its mission is to provide objective, science-based advice to help you make more informed choices about home health products and services, according to Rodriguez.
All of its expert writers have advanced degrees in relevant scientific fields. In the cases where guides and reviews contain medical-related information, all such material is thoroughly reviewed by one or more members of Innerbody’s Medical Review Board, which consists of board-certified physicians and medical experts from across the country, Rodriguez said.
https://www.innerbody.com/coronavirus-covid-19-most-vulnerable-states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.