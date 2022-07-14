Students want teachers who acknowledge the times youths are feeling overwhelmed and a curriculum that doesn’t focus on those who are college bound.
The observations came from six students — two from each high school in Lawton — who presented their views to teachers in the region Wednesday as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister posed the questions during the opening session of the EngageOK training session. Lawton High School was one of multiple sites across the state the Oklahoma Department of Education is using to provide teacher training a little closer to home.
Lawton’s day-long session kicked off with a panel discussion presented by those who know the challenges students face the best: High school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The auditorium audience listened carefully, sometimes awarding student observations with applause.
A recurring theme for youths and adults Wednesday: Students still are feeling overwhelmed as they re-adjust to life after a school year spent mostly in virtual settings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adlee Hudman said transitioning back into reality, reconnecting with friends and other classmates after spending the better part of a year in virtual education settings, was one of her biggest adjustments.
Zaria Porter agreed, saying her struggle was getting used to being around other people “and being social again.” Porter said a lot of pressure remains on youths, in terms of activities and school grades.
Alex Rodriguez admits he sometimes struggles with balancing his obligations, saying he’s not looking for someone to give him a “date due push.” Sometimes, he just wants someone to acknowledge the struggles he is experiencing. He wasn’t alone.
“I feel a lot of pressure, and it means a lot when they (teachers) understand that,” said Aubrey Reese, drawing sympathetic nods from teachers.
Tia McClelland said it is important teachers understand students, while Zaria Porter said teachers also must realize they can make or break a student.
“They don’t remember us, but we remember them,” she said, of the lifelong impact a teacher can have on students.
The students also were quick to identify the ideal classroom: A place where teachers are welcoming (Porter), where students feed off teachers and teachers are able to establish relationships with students as individuals (Rodriguez) and where students can relate what happens there to real life (Reese).
“Life will happen and that’s OK,” she said.
Students said there are some things that they need that educators aren’t providing.
“We need a break,” said Reese, explaining that sometimes students need to focus for a moment on fun activities and not just school work, something Hofmeister called “permission for a whole re-set.”
Rodriguez suggested less focus on successful testing.
“I’d rather learn to live life than take a test,” he said, explaining high school isn’t all about “taking a test.
He and others said the district also needs to widen its focus beyond college-bound students. Porter, saying she has known since kindergarten that she wants to be a teacher — because of the teacher she had — said college is not for everybody.
“It’s nice to have a variety,” she said, of educational opportunities.
Hofmeister agreed, explaining she struggled in school herself, later becoming the first person in her family to go to college.
“I wanted to be a teacher, too,” she said, explaining she took a “very non-traditional route” to reach that goal, not completing her degree until after she married.
Jaylyn Heckert said variety is one of the benefits of Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center, where class options include STEM classes, a university setting, and career technology. Heckert said the setting “gives you an extra push if you want to go to college,” but also acknowledges other paths are available.