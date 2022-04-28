Students from Great Plains Technology Center’s leadership program took a tour of the Oklahoma Blood Institute on Wednesday to learn about the ways teenagers can volunteer their time and effort to help save lives through blood donation.
One of the principles behind the leadership class is to instill a sense of community service in the students. One way students can engage in community service is through the blood institute.
“Part of being in a leadership role is giving back to the community, we want our students to understand that,” Superintendent Clarence Fortney said. “What’s better than the opportunity to donate blood.”
The program lasts for a full year, and students enrolled in the program learn what it takes to be in a leadership role over the course of the program.
“Part of their responsibilities are to give up to 10 hours donating time, effort or energy,” Fortney said
There are plenty of opportunities for teens to volunteer with the blood institute according to Kasinda Brown, who has been the volunteer coordinator for the institute for the last five years.
“We love our volunteers, they make a world of difference for us,” Brown said.
As the volunteer coordinator, Brown runs a summer teen program where students learn the benefits of donating blood, the different components of blood and spend a week shadowing a phlebotomist.
During the summer program, volunteers travel around the area visiting different communities and attending blood drives. The learn everything from how to hang posters to how to treat an adverse reaction to a blood draw.
Students need to be at least 13 years of age to sign up for the volunteer program.
“If someone wants to volunteer, they can go to our website, obi.org, click on volunteer and select that they’d like to volunteer at the Lawton center,” Brown said. “After that I will reach out to them and discuss how they can come join us.”
When it comes to donations, anyone who is 16 or older can donate blood, though anyone who is under the age of 17 must have parental permission.
“Between 30 to 40 percent of our donors are from that younger generation,” said Zelda Sullivan, a recruiter for the blood institute.
Blood levels are already at critical levels due in part to the pandemic, and the summer usually sees lower donor counts in general, according to Brown. In particular, the blood institute is always looking for platelet donations, which have a short shelf life and are often used to treat burn victims.
Trinity McNeely, 18, is a high school senior from Elgin in her first year at Great Plains in the nursing program. She was among the leadership students attending the tour of the blood institute.
“I was interested in learning how the donation process works, especially the platelet donations. I’m interested in donating platelets because I was actually a burn victim myself,” McNeely said. “I’ve had to receive platelets before.”
McNeely joined the leadership program to learn new skills. In particular she wanted to get better at public speaking.
“I joined because I want to become a better community leader in general,” McNeely said.
“Once students have finished the program they have, hopefully, gained experience in leadership and responsibility,” Fortney said. “They will carry that through the rest of their life.”