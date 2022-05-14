Lawton Public School students from second through sixth grade gathered in the Cameron University Recreation Center on Friday to test the waters — literally.
The students were a part of the first ever Cardboard Cup, an extension of LPS Makerspace classes. Students used their STEM skills to construct a seaworthy vessel, or in this case, a pool-worthy one.
“They are using the engineering design process to solve problems, so there is definitely math involved,” Vanessa Perez, an educational technology specialist with LPS, said. “We leave a lot of it open for them to solve like scale and proportion.”
The students also were learning collaboration and teamwork, Perez said.
“No person creates their boat alone,” Perez said.
Inside the rec center, more than 15 teams were hard at work constructing their vessels with cardboard and waterproof duct tape.
Over on the creatively named “Yeah Bouy” team, Librarian Caroline Pennington was coaching three students from Edison Elementary: Abel Dollins, 10, Greyson Burlew, 9, and Maxwell Mullen, 9.
The team was hard at work wrapping the bottom of their boat with duct tape to keep it from sinking.
“Greyson there is our pilot,” Pennington said. “They are very excited.”
Very excited turned out to be an understatement. According to Dollins, the team was “110 percent excited,” to get into the water.
As it turns out, it wasn’t great boating skills that landed Burlew his job as pilot.
“I’m the second lightest and I know how to swim,” Burlew said.
When it came time to launch the vessels, the students lined up at one end of Cameron’s swimming pool and, when the time came, each student placed their boats into the water — some with trepidation, others with vigor.
His shipmates cheered him on as Burlew took the helm of the SS Yeah Buoy and began to paddle. At first, it seemed like the boat was holding up well. Unfortunately, it quickly began to take on water about halfway through its journey. What had taken the team hours to construct then sank within seconds.
But the team wasn’t deterred.
“That was awesome,” Burlew said as he was pulled from the water.
As the soaking remains of the SS Yeah Buoy were taken away, the students were happy with what they had accomplished, and determined to try again next year.