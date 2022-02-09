For prospective Lawton middle school students, a night spent around droning about engineering that didn’t bore them to tears sounds like it would flop.
But on Feb. 1, this half-dozen or so group of kids took the controls to a fleet of aerial drones and, along with their parents, caught the bug in the gym at the Life Ready Center. It was a recruitment event for the Engineering Academy run by the Great Plains Tech Center.
Javier and Christine Hernandez had smiles that beamed almost as big as their 12-year-old son Jude as he maneuvered the small flight machine to do his bidding. After a round of flight around the gym, the Central Middle School students expressed interest in joining the program.
“It’s my first time flying a drone,” he said before expressing it wouldn’t be the last.
After arriving to find her choir practice had been cancelled, Ridgecrest Elementary student Tabitha Walls, 9, pulled her dad, Dave, in to see what was going on. Her eyes widened when realizing she’d fly a drone, the father quickly signed her in.
The idea in the evening was to germinate an interest through the experience, according to Joan Cole, Pre-Engineering instruction.
“Drones are a part of our aviation and renewable energy classes that are partnered with our engineering classes,” she said.
A senior Engineering student at the Tech Center, Tyler Lawson put together the practicalities to the night’s affair. From getting the nine Telo drones caged and ready for the night’s activities, making sure over two dozen batteries were charged were his duties. These are duties carried out among many in his afternoons helping with the Pre-Engineering program.
Engineering is a field Lawson said he’s drawn to. Part of that is the realization of how expansive and necessary field it is. It began, as with many, with a childhood toy.
“I personally just love troubleshooting, getting to the bottom of a problem and working to solve it,” he said. “I was always playing with Legos as a kid.”
Lawson instructed all the kids and parents on how to fly the drones. It took downloading an app and you became a pilot with your fingertips.
As deftly as fingers acclimated to the controls, Lawson said he hoped with kids leaving were sparked with an interest as he had been in middle school.
“I just want everybody to come out, fly the drones and have fun,” he said.