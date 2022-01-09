Lawton and area students qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall term at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
To qualify, students must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5, and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5. Students included:
Lawton:Stephanie Armentrout, Hunter Chapman, Heather Johnson, Edgard Martinez, Laura McArtan, Jordan Ortega, Timothy Watters.
Fort Sill: Renaire Reece.
Altus: Stefan Ahkin Chin Tai, Karie Cobb, Aaron Watson.
Altus Air Force Base: Xander Broe Blanquisco, Angel Colbert.
Anadarko: Keith Middlebrooks.
Cache: Joshua Allen.
Cement: Corey Glover.