FAYETTE, IOWA — Lawton and area students have qualified for the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at Upper Iowa University.
To qualify, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Students include: Sabrina Harroun, LaCreisha Lane and Hayley Zills, all from Lawton; Violet Medina, Fort Sill; Melissa Anderson, Cache; Adam Eaton, Elgin; and Josh Gordon, Marlow.