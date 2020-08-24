It’s official — kids like Ike.
Parents and students got their first look at the brand-new, $36 million Eisenhower Middle School Friday and, simply put, they’re impressed.
Students and their parents got their first look at the new school when tours were held last Friday.
“It's amazing,” seventh-grader Tanner Semelka said. “It’s not torn down or about to fall in like our old school. There's better technology here; it reminds me of one of my old elementary school, Freedom Elementary.”
Tanner’s mother, Amanda Semelka, a teacher’s aide for LPS, was equally impressed with the new digs and even a little jealous.
“It is absolutely amazing,” Semelka said. “I'm slightly jealous because I work at the other elementary school and this is amazing. It just smells good in here and doesn't have that funk of mold. And when you walk in, it's inviting and bright. The kids are excited about coming here and that is what’s most important.”
Along with a new building comes new technology including building-wide Wi-Fi, something that was missing from the old school.
“There’s just so much we can do with this new tech,” eighth grade, pre-algebra teacher April Bowden said. “I’ll be able to reach the students through smart devices, create exciting and fun assignments, and really just get them excited to learn, which is the most important thing.”
Even with all the new, some things stay the same. Any educator who stays in the business long enough will eventually welcome the offspring of a former student into their classroom and that is the case for Christie Johnson, a teacher at Ike Middle School. This year the career instructor will have former student Tony Manifee’s son Gabriel in her sixth-grade pre-algebra class.
“When I think about Tony, he just really brightens our day,” said Johnson. “He was such a good student with a great attitude. We just love him so much, and I’m going to get that same behavior from Gabriel,” she laughed.
Manifee and Gabriel were impressed with the new school but were more excited about the idea of seeing old friends for the first time in several months and reaching the new milestone of moving from elementary to middle school.
“I'm excited because it's a new chapter in his life,” Manifee said. “It's middle school so it's a big learning experience, especially with everything that's going on around us right now. I think starting middle school in a new building like this, it's going to be special and he’s going make a lot of good memories here.”
“I’m excited to be here and it’s definitely bigger than my last school,” Gabriel said. “But I’m more excited about seeing my friends again and getting to play football.”