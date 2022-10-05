A roomful of Lawton fifth-graders gathered inside the Worley Center auditorium at Great Plains Technology Center last week, each getting a glimpse at some of the things they may decide to do for the rest of their lives.
The event, called Discovery Zone, is held yearly at Great Plains. The goal is to give the kids some hands-on assignments as a sample of what the technology center offers.
Students cycle through eight different tables in a rotation around the room, learning about things like pre-engineering, criminal justice, animation and teaching.
The program is overseen by Sally Greenlee, who instructs the students at the beginning of the cycle about the importance of choosing a career path that they enjoy when they become adults.
“This is really to get the kids thinking about the fact that someday, they won’t live at home,” Greenlee said. “And that there are jobs where they can make a lot of money, but if they don’t choose something they enjoy, they might not be as happy.”
Discovery Zone is the first of three similar events held for Lawton students at different grade levels. In eighth grade, students will return to the Worley Center for more in-depth exercises. Finally, in 10th, the students will attend lectures and exercises, before being given the chance to enroll at Great Plains the following year.
For the fifth-graders, Greenlee said the focus was less on the students actually picking a path they’re interested in, and more on letting them see the many options available.
“They have their favorites, and of course at their age, they sort of like all the exercises, because they’re hands on,” Greenlee said.
Some of the tables the kids cycle through presented exercises directly related to their programs, such as the pre-engineering table, where students were tasked with building a simple electrical circuit, or the criminal justice table, where the kids collected fingerprints.
Some of the table exercises were overseen by Great Plains students, such as the criminal justice fingerprint exercise. Before the exercise began, Great Plains cadet Trenton Stinson gave a speech to the students about what they could do with a criminal justice education.
“Criminal justice can give you a lot of opportunities,” Stinson said. “You can be a security guard, or a police officer that patrols our streets at night, or go on to be an FBI agent or a detective.”
Several students had either one or a list of favorite activities, such as Madison Lytch, a Pioneer Park Elementary student.
“My favorite was the woodworking one,” Lytch said. “By far.”
In the woodworking room, the students were fitted with safety helmets and goggles, and cycled through sawhorses where they could cut wood with a jigsaw, drill holes and hammer nails.
Some were more interested in activities in the main room, like Jorge Cazarin, a student who hadn’t quite gone through all the tables, but enjoyed two in particular.
“I like the circuit one and the fingerprints,” Cazarin said. “They were both really cool.”
Greenlee said that while the students don’t need to pick a favorite necessarily, they should think about their options, and the fifth grade is the perfect time to do it.
“Now’s the time they need to start thinking about the sorts of things they can do when they get older,” Greenlee said. “And hopefully, find something they love to do.”