On the first cool day of Fall in Southwest Oklahoma, a group of Lawton Public Schools elementary students gathered at the Fort Sill Old Quadrangle to learn the proper way to fire a black powder rifle.
James Beck, dressed in a heavy wool Union Army uniform, show’s each step of the process: Tearing and loading the paper cartridge, pushing it down with a metal rod and placing the flint.
“Modern bullets make their own spark,” Beck said to the students. “But during the Civil War, you had to put in a flint, which has a little bit of fulminated mercury on it and creates a spark when you hit it really hard.”
It only takes Beck a few moments to load the rifle, and a moment later he stands with his back to the students, points the gun to the sky and fires, letting out a puff of smoke.
The firing demonstration is part of the 13th annual Fort Sill Frontier Days, an event to teach kids — and adults — about the early history of Fort Sill, and about life both on post and in Southwest Oklahoma during the 1800s.
Frank Siltman, the director of Fort Sill museums, oversees the event. He’s been a part of it since it started 13 years ago.
“It’s exciting for me to think that some of these kids and parents out here today might have been a part of this same event when it started,” Siltman said.
Siltman’s interest in history began at West Point, where he was charged with teaching a course on history as one of his assignments in the officer program. It was something that would become a big part of his life, and his new job after retiring from the military.
“It ended up being one of my favorite assignments in my military career,” Siltman said.
Siltman is especially fond of teaching through living history, wearing period-accurate clothes and demonstrating how older technology works. It works especially well with kids.
“Kids can get distracted in a classroom, and a lot of them are more experiential learners,” Siltman said. “A lot of them may not remember what they were told in a class, but they’ll certainly remember seeing the cannon fire, or washing clothes in a basin.”
Some of the sections at Frontier Days are more hands-on than others, like the aforementioned washing basins, where kids were given soap, a washboard, and a tub, and given the chance to scrub clothes.
“Some parents tell me these kids won’t even touch the washer and dryer at home, “ Siltman said. “But they’ll gladly take some soap and scrub some clothes out here.”
The cannon demonstration was a big favorite among the students Friday, including Ayden Schultz, a Hugh Bish elementary student.
“I liked the big gun on the other side,” Schultz said, indicating the cannon at the opposite end of the quadrangle. “The one that made a lot of smoke.”
Other sections of the presentation focused on different supplies carried for camp by soldiers and officers during the Civil War, and a recreated barracks from early Fort Sill.
Siltman said that teaching students about the history of Fort Sill is important for helping them understand the history of Oklahoma in general.
“This post is a big part of the history of the whole area,” Siltman said. “A lot of major characters in our history come through here, and it’s one of the most complete surviving posts from the time of the frontier. It’s a big part of the history of our country.”