The future is here.
There were no self-aware, red eyed, laser shooting, “I’ll be back” talking, killer robots, but there were interesting robots, enthusiastic students and the right mixture of fun and learning at The Great Plains Technology Center’s Robotic Scrimmage held on Jan. 23.
Robotics team members were students from area schools, including Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School, Altus High School, and the Great Plains Technology Center.
Students were excited, with more than a few “We got this” statements from teammates.
The scrimmage was divided into a series of two main categories, autonomous, in which the robots used feedback from time and distance sensors to adjust and readjust their path and perform a given task according to pre-programming, and driver, where a team member uses a controller to guide the robot.
Though the scrimmage’s pace was fast, robotic team members used the brief in-between time to test and work on their robots, adjusting and readjusting for new strategies.
All the robotics teams were required to choose from a specific set of parts, made from the Vex company, according to Andy Easson, Great Plains Technology Center robotics coach. “Everyone is on a level playing field,” Easson said.
“Vex establishes a game with a particular set of rules,” Easson added. Students know the game and rules ahead of time so they can build their robots to accomplish the specific tasks. This year, the robotic task was picking up, moving, and placing blocks, according to Eason.
The main purpose of the scrimmage was to “get their feet wet” in preparing for the upcoming competition on Feb. 1 in Claremore, according to Gradena Coffey, Great Plains Technology Center robotic instructor and sponsor. “Students have an idea how their robots will perform in the upcoming competition.”
“In school competitions, students from other schools will help each other fix the robots. It’s an amazing thing,” Coffey said. “It’s good to have students from other schools.”
Coffey noted that the scrimmage was used to improve and learn, with not so much emphasis on the scores or winning.
Will Krieg, Great Plains Technology Center student, said his team won the judges award last year at state. This is his second year at the scrimmage and he is the only member left from his team last year. “I always wanted to be an engineer. I like putting things together. It’s a good way to spend my time.” Krieg added that he built most of the robot this year, except for the chassis, last year’s carryover part.
Aiden Box, along with his twin brother Edward, were part of the Altus team. They helped build the robot and coded some as well. The brothers noted how the team members had to teach themselves to code. “It’s been one heck of a ride,” Aiden said.
Aiden talked about the challenges of coding a robot, such as the difficulty in the coding of a robot to turn properly. Their solution involved the use of the robot’s time and distance sensors. “For example, we had to figure out how many seconds it took for the robot to turn 90 degrees,” Aiden said.
Edward said that learning to code was “really tough at times,” but they used YouTube videos and help from their dad.
For the Altus team members present, there was an even split, 7 each, for the number of boys and girls.
“There is no gender in building,” Colby Rivas, one of the girls from the Altus team said.
“Gender shouldn’t matter. If someone says it’s not for girls to do, then girls should still continue to pursue their dreams,” Yamilet Benitez, another girl from the Altus team said.
Easson said that he thinks the future of robotics includes the continued improvement of autonomous cars and building robots designed to “go into dangerous environments where you do not want to send a human.”