COLUMBIA, MO — Lawton and Fort Sill residents are among the students who qualified for the Dean’s List at Columbia College.
Students included Leeann Delgadillo-Cruz, Jonathan Mestre and Brooklyn Doll.
To qualify, students must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5.