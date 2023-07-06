Technology is taking over, and during the Makerspace Summer Camp by Lawton Public Schools, elementary students learned how to use technology in creative ways.

“It’s been a joy,” Robin Harris, the administrator of the Makerspace Camp, said last week during the Makerspace Expo in the Life Ready Center, 702 NW Homestead Drive. During the Expo, the students showcased their accomplishments to their parents and other family members.

