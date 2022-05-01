The sound of children laughing could be heard from at least a block away during the Life Ready Center’s celebration of Oklahoma Day on Friday.
Held annually in April, Oklahoma Day recognizes the history and traditions of the people of Oklahoma.
Emily Phillips is with the Lawton Rangers. She and her horse QT were at the center for Friday’s celebration.
“I don’t know how many of them have actually seen a horse before,” Emily Phillips said. “They’re a little intimidated when they get close because they realize that the horse gets bigger and bigger the closer they get.”
Phillips has brought QT to Oklahoma Day for seven years now to teach the children about horses and Oklahoma.
“QT’s extra sleepy today though, so I think her calmness is helping reassure them,” Phillips said.
Five-year-old Anina Wiley was a little wary to pet QT at first, but with some encouragement from her teacher, Kristen Collins, and some reassurance from Phillips, Wiley worked up the courage to pet QT — loudly proclaiming that she wanted to feed her next. Though QT wasn’t hungry.
“This is my first Oklahoma Day; I’ve been a teacher for five years. It’s been really great, we’ve just started so everyone is still very excited,” Collins said.
Across the playground, beyond a small petting zoo, some pony rides and an enthusiastic sack race, young Ava Clark was learning the secret to roping cows from cowboy Roy Phillips.
“Hold it up like that, now reach back and throw it right around its neck,” Roy Phillips said, instructing Clark on the proper use of a lasso.
Though she needed a little assistance from Phillips, she was eventually able to rope the fake cow, to the cheerful glee of her teacher Deborah Morris.
“They have a lot of fun out here. The kids have been learning about Oklahoma all week and now they get to have fun and get practical, hands-on experience,” Morris said. “It’s good for them to get out and have fun. They really enjoy the pony rides.”
Morris wasn’t wrong. Back on the other side of the playground, not far from where QT was being admired by another crop of children, students were lining up to ride the ponies. One by one they filtered in and saddled up, their shouts of joy echoing across the playground as Oklahoma Day continued.