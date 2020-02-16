Sha’Lon Freeman’s welding course at Great Plains Technology Center will let him exercise what some might see as a family trade.
For Jacqueline Nichols, the allure of Great Plains’ nursing program is a career she can apply anywhere her military spouse is transferred. Dawn Weber said that nursing program is a career path that will benefit her family.
The three students share a link: scholarships from the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation are keeping them in school. They are not unique: 90 percent of adult students at Great Plains need financial assistance, assistance the foundation has been providing for 40 years, said Glen Boyer, the foundation’s executive director.
Freeman, a second year welding student, said he couldn’t afford to be there without the foundation’s support. Freeman attended the first year of welding as a SCORE student and he wanted to continue into the program’s second year. A foundation scholarship allowed him to do so.
“It’s a great program,” Freeman said, explaining he is following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, who was a welder in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, decades ago.
The skill continues in the great-grandson, and Boyer said Freeman made a deliberate choice to be at Great Plains. He said Freeman had found himself facing challenges that might have led to a dangerous lifestyle. Freeman chose to remove himself from that situation, leaving high school.
Boyer said Freeman also chose to enroll in Great Plains’ SCORE program so he could earn his high school diploma while receiving career training, and he was a natural candidate for a scholarship that would allow him to pursue the two years of course work that would make him a welder.
Freeman said it is a versatile skill, one that will allow him to readily find work almost anywhere he wants to live (he’s thinking about moving to Texas after he finishes this summer). It’s also leading him to ponder other life choices.
“I’m thinking about going to college,” he said, adding continued enrollment at Great Plains wouldn’t have been possible without the scholarship.
Nichols said while the foundation scholarship made it easier for her to enroll in Great Plains’ practical nursing program, she was determined to get her training one way or the other. A military spouse, Nichols said she initially was interested in dental hygienist training, but quickly realized that wasn’t for her (she loves to talk and dental patients can’t talk back, she joked).
“I knew I wanted to do something different,” she said.
She turned her eyes toward practical nursing and loved what she saw. And, what she saw at Great Plains was an opportunity to earn her certification in a year, a definite plus to a military spouse who already has lived in multiple communities and expects to live in several more.
“It was everything I wanted it to be,” she said. “This school is a gem.”
That gem’s foundation also offers scholarships for students, something Nichols said her instructors made certain she knew.
She noted the flexibility of what the foundation can offer students, explaining that while Pell grants are an option, there are expenses they won’t cover. The scholarship provided the opportunity to earn certification in a field that will let her work almost anywhere.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Nichols said.
Weber said she couldn’t be enrolled in the nursing program without a foundation scholarship.
A single mother for more than 10 years, she now is married, but has two toddlers (including a grandchild) in her home. She and her husband — now the only source of income in the household — discussed their options and made plans for Weber to attend school.
“We saved,” she said, adding that life got in the way and educational funds had to be spent on other family needs.
She said her husband wouldn’t let the idea of her training go. The couple fought to find a way, making adjustments that included calculating the cost of having two toddlers. Part of their way came through the foundation scholarship, covering the cost of training that will lead to a career Weber knows she will love.
“I wouldn’t have made it,” she said, adding she plans to encourage her 16-year-old to look at career options at Great Plains.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney notes the importance of the foundation and its financial assistance. He remembers one student who would be doubling his salary by completing his course work. There was one problem.
“He needed a $100 book,” he said, adding while the student could afford the course, he couldn’t buy the book.