Tomlinson Middle School students and staff were evacuated from the building Thursday morning when smoke detectors went off.
At 10:08 a.m. Lawton Fire Department and Lawton Police Department responded to the school after a call came in that smoke was detected in two rooms, said Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools.
Fire department officials investigated the classrooms and determined there was no fire. Students and staff returned to classes by 10:27 a.m.
“The TMS students and staff did an amazing job and responded quickly to the evacuation today,” said Tara Grandy, Tomlinson Middle School principal. “The many fire drills throughout the year truly prepared the students and staff for this incident.”
Investigators later determined alarms were due to a belt that was loose on an HVAC unit.