The impact a teacher can have on a student is often obvious, but the impact of a student on a teacher can go overlooked.
Eisenhower High School teacher Charmin Knodel’s Fashion Design One course is only in its first year, but her impact is clear. Already her students are considering possible futures in the industry.
None of this would have been possible without Knodel taking the initiative to create the class. And Knodel would never have created the class had it not been for the ambitions of one student in particular, 17-year-old Sarah Raker.
“When I started at Eisenhower as the computer teacher, Miss Sarah was a student of mine. She was in her own little shell and wasn’t very social, she didn’t like talking to people. But she love to doodle,” Knodel said.
Raker likes to doodle character models, and specifically enjoyed creating elaborate outfits for these models.
“I talked to her one day about them and I told her she needed to go into fashion, but we didn’t offer it,” Knodel said.
She knew that Raker would benefit from a design course. So Knodel went to her administrator and asked permission to set one up. A fashion class had not been offered at Eisenhower in several years, so Knodel was happy to have the opportunity to offer a new one.
Raker was ecstatic to join the newly offered course, but what she didn’t know at the time was how much of an outsized role she played in its creation. She was simply excited to have the opportunity. On Tuesday, while students from the class were attending a field trip to Allure Bridal to learn how to fix damaged gowns and dresses, Knodel let the truth slip.
“I might cry,” Raker said.
“It’s OK, I already am,” Knodel said, wiping away a few tears.
The moment transformed what would have otherwise been an exciting but ultimately routine school trip into a moment that put a spotlight on how much of an impact teacher’s can have in the lives of their students.
“I did this because I saw something in you, Sara,” Knodel said.
The common refrain when telling someone you dream of becoming a fashion designer is “you’ll never make it,” Raker said. But not with Knodel.
“Who cares what people say, you’re doing it,” Knodel told her.
Raker, who graduates next May, is making plans to continue to pursue the path that Knodel set her on. She is looking into universities that offer design majors and hopes to start her own fashion line someday.
“I’ve always liked to design fashion, ever since I could draw figurines and put clothes on them,” Raker said. “It has always been right there, she helped take me out of my comfort zone with it.”
With 15 students in the class, Raker isn’t the only one benefitting.
Felisa Zarraga, a 17-year-old junior, didn’t enroll in the class out of a love for design the way that Raker did.
“I’m honestly not the type of person to be like ‘let me go sew something real quick,’” Zarraga said.
The school enrolled Zarraga in the class and, at first, she wasn’t sure how she felt about it. At first she was worried the class would be too stressful. But now, while she still claims it can be stressful, she is having a blast and has grown to love the class.
“I actually enjoy taking the time to make something that I want instead of having to go to a store and not finding anything I want,” Zarraga said. “I walked into the class not knowing anything, and then I made a skirt, and I was so proud of it.”