Ownership of medical marijuana production facilities must be by Oklahoma residents, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority regulations.
One of the rules for ownership is proof of residency. According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority regulations, commercial licenses are available for Oklahoma residents of at least two years, 25 years old and up.
Applicants must provide documents establishing the applicant; and the members, managers, and board members, if applicable; and 75% of the commercial applicant’s ownership interests are Oklahoma residents as required in the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana and Patient Protection Act.
Owners and officers must also pass a background check. Growers must ensure their property line is not within 1,000 feet of the property line of a public or private school.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is tasked with investigating potential regulation violations, including the use of “straw” or “ghost” owners of facilities. With relatively cheap land available in the state and inexpensive licensing, joined with Oklahoma’s booming medical marijuana industry, there’s a lot to attract the underworld, according to Mark Woodward, OBN spokesperson.
“Many of the criminal organizations involved in medical marijuana are from out-of-state and wouldn’t quality for a license in Oklahoma,” he said.
Woodward said illegal operations kicked in back during the pandemic in 2020.
“Many law firms, brokers and others ‘recruited’ marijuana growers to Oklahoma via online ads, including in Mandarin Chinese websites, promising a lot of money could be made if they moved their operations to Oklahoma and these law firms, for a fee, would find someone to list as their local 75 percent owner,” he said.
The straw owner would know nothing about the farm or business, according to Woodward. Often, it was someone within that law office. They would simply get paid to claim on paper that they own the marijuana farm, he said.
“This is 100 percent fraud, and several law firms and other businesses have been indicted by grand juries or charged by district attorneys for their involvement in these fraudulent ‘straw ownership’ arrangements that allowed criminal organizations to move to Oklahoma and get a license while continuing to grow marijuana for the black markets around the United States and launder the drug proceeds, worldwide,” he said. “These groups are tied to organized crime and drug cartels in Mexico, China, Russia, Bulgaria, just to name a few we’ve identified.”
Over the past two years, the OBN has shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow operations for “either operating with a license that was obtained by fraud, growing for the black market out of state, or both, according to Woodward. Out of the roughly 8,000 licensed marijuana growers in the state, another 2,000 facilities, 25 percent, are under investigation for operating under a fraudulent “straw ownership” license, he said.