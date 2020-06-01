Take a stroll through Elmer Thomas Park today along Ferris Avenue and, amidst the prairie dogs and pigeons, you might encounter a Wonky Donkey. No, that isn’t a typo. The Wonky Donkey, by Craig Smith, is the first book to be featured in The Lawton Public Library’s StoryWalk.
The StoryWalk Project was created in 2007 by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 12 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.
The Elmer Thomas Park StoryWalk consists of 16 posts and is approximately a quarter of a mile long, it includes all of the pages from The Wonky Donkey from start to finish.
Along with the library, the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation department, Friends of the Lawton Public Library, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Services were all involved in making the StoryWalk happen, according to Tanya Organ, Youth Services Librarian at Lawton Public Library, and the project lead.
“The goals of this project are to encourage physical activity and promote walking as a healthy physical activity for families and individuals of all ages,” Organ said. “We hope that the community will see the opportunity we created for not only adults to read to kids, but also for older kids to read to younger ones.”
The StoryWalk has been in the works since 2019 when the library applied for and received a Health Literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. After that the library worked with the City of Lawton Parks & Recreation Department to find a location for the project that would lead to the most exposure. Then it came time to choose a story.
“We researched books to determine a common page count that would match with the number of signposts that would be installed. Once the posts were installed, we purchased multiple copies of the book and assembled the pages for display,” Organ said. “We thought kids and their families would enjoy the story about this unique donkey and provide some laughter. We also thought ‘a donkey walking down the road’ was a perfect tie-in for a StoryWalk.”
Though there were a few bumps along the road — two of the posts still sit empty — the final pages of The Wonky Donkey were installed on May 4. The Wonky Donkey will remain until the holiday season, when Organ hopes to swap the story out for The Night Before Christmas.
“During the process of putting the pages into the posts, I walked it several times and I love what it adds to the community,” Organ said. “I am also an avid runner, and I have already witnessed families reading the book as I go by. It is a fun and educational family activity that I am proud to see the community already enjoying.”