For Michelle Smith, it really felt like the sky was falling while she was at work Thursday afternoon.
While working with an assistant in helping a customer at State Finance of Lawton, 1907 W. Gore, Smith said the sound of the storm’s arrival rattled her to her core.
“The whole thing (building) started shaking and the roof fell in,” she said.
While standing outside in the aftermath, Smith looked at the damaged building, insulation dangling outside and inside the structure and debris lying on the ground let her know she experienced something unusual.
“You can’t tell me this is just high winds,” she said.
When the ceiling began collapsing, Smith said the path to the front door was blocked by debris. The back door wouldn’t open. She and the others were trapped for a short time before the customer was able to force the back door open.
Shaken in the aftermath, Smith said it wasn’t an experience she enjoyed. She’s healthy and uninjured.
“It didn’t bother me to endure except for being locked in a building and everything falling in on me,” she said. “No, I’m not good.”
While Smith showed cell phone photos of the damage inside the building, Lawton firefighters placed caution tape around the building. She doesn’t know when the business will be ready to reopen.
Smith said Thursday’s experience isn’t one of her favorites, but she’s glad everyone trapped inside, including herself, wasn’t hurt.
“I don’t mind going out chasing them, but I don’t want to go through this again,” she said.
