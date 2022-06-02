The Deep Red Creek lived up to its name on Wednesday, spilling over its banks and into the farmland around it.
A powerful thunderstorm with wind gusts up to 80 mph rolled through the area of Tillman County on Tuesday night, flooding the creek and much of the surrounding area with murky red waters. In nearby Frederick, the storm knocked out power to the town, stripped trees and blew the windows out of the local Lucy’s Café according to Frederick Chief of Police Joel Neely.
“When I was driving in this morning around 5:50 a.m. there was a line of power poles down on (the west) side of town,” Neely said. “The only ones still standing were the galvanized ones, and those were leaning.”
Power in the town was out most of the morning while crews worked to repair downed lines. The only major property damage came at the expense of the café’s windows, according to Neely, who also said some area businesses had suffered some roof damage.
“We had about 30 poles down around the city, as well as several trees,” Kyle Davis, the city manager, said.
Electric crews from around the area were called out to Frederick to assist with repairing the lines and restoring power to the town.
South of town, the road outside of the Frederick Regional Airport was flooded over. A sign warned cars of the high water. According to rainfall totals from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the area received around 4 inches of rain.
“Our biggest concern right now is getting the power back on and restoring day-to-day operations,” Davis said.
Though Davis currently serves as the city manager, he also served as the city’s emergency manager in the past. During his tenure as Emergency Manager, Davis launched the CodeRED Emergency Alert System in Frederick to help keep citizens up to date on emergency situations.
“I put CodeRED in place sometime last year,” Davis said. “We’ve used it for a few alerts in the past but this is the first real full-scale use. It worked out well.”
The alert system was used to announce power outages and keep citizens updated on the estimated time until power was restored.
More storms were forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning with predicted wind gusts of up to 30 mph and heavy rainfall.
“There will definitely be a lot of tree removal going on over the next several days,” Davis said. “We’re just taking it all one step at a time for now.”