Repairs have started on some of the buildings at Cameron University that were most heavily damaged in a wind and hail storm June 15.
The university continues to work diligently with the State of Oklahoma’s Risk Management group to assess hail and wind damage, according to a statement from the university.
The storm severely damaged roofs and windows on a number of campus buildings. Roof replacement has already begun on the most heavily impacted buildings — the CU Sciences Complex and Cameron Village student housing — and will move on to Aggie Gymnasium and other campus locations. Due to the number of structures impacted by the storm, along with the large demand locally for repair materials, it is estimated that it may take as long as two years to fully complete repairs, according to officials.
No final estimate has been provided for damages, but Cameron University expects it to be in excess of $1 million.