Roof repairs at Cameron University

Crews from Ford Roofing haul roofing materials to the top of the Sciences Complex at Cameron University on Tuesday. The university is beginning to make repairs after a wind and hail storm ripped through the area June 15.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Repairs have started on some of the buildings at Cameron University that were most heavily damaged in a wind and hail storm June 15.

The university continues to work diligently with the State of Oklahoma’s Risk Management group to assess hail and wind damage, according to a statement from the university.

