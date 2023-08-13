A late-Saturday afternoon storm that hit downtown and east Lawton knocked out power for over 3,500 PSO customers.
Torrential rain, explosive lightning and a short burst of typhoon-like winds swept through around 4:30 p.m. It wasn’t long before power went down, knocking out power along Gore Boulevard from Fort Sill Boulevard/Southwest 11th Street east to Interstate 44. Stop lights quickly became four-way stops during the outage.
The Constitution offices at 102 SW 3rd were among the locations to lose power.
Tim Hushbeck, PSO community affairs manager, said it appeared to be a feeder that went out.
“It’s all storm-related,” he said. “It was probably from lightning.”
Power poles apparently weren’t the problem, Hushbeck said.
Although initial reports identified 8:30 or 9 p.m. as the estimated time for power restoration, Hushbeck said that’s a default and power would be returned sooner unless something major was identified. Power was returned to the area around 5:30 p.m.