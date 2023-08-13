A late-Saturday afternoon storm that hit downtown and east Lawton knocked out power for over 3,500 PSO customers.

Torrential rain, explosive lightning and a short burst of typhoon-like winds swept through around 4:30 p.m. It wasn’t long before power went down, knocking out power along Gore Boulevard from Fort Sill Boulevard/Southwest 11th Street east to Interstate 44. Stop lights quickly became four-way stops during the outage.

