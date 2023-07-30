A June storm that caused millions of dollars in damage across Lawton is forcing Lawton Community Theatre to make a decision its board has been pondering for years: move out of the John Denney Playhouse.

The building in central Lawton’s Harmon Park has been LCT’s home since 1966, providing its cast and audience with an intimate setting that has been LCT’s hallmark for decades. But the roof damage caused by the June 15 storm’s hail and wind is too severe to allow the community theater to remain in the building, said LCT Director Chance Harmon. That means LCT’s plays will be moved to McMahon Auditorium this season, while Harmon is negotiating with Cameron University for space on campus for LCT’s office.

