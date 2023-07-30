A June storm that caused millions of dollars in damage across Lawton is forcing Lawton Community Theatre to make a decision its board has been pondering for years: move out of the John Denney Playhouse.
The building in central Lawton’s Harmon Park has been LCT’s home since 1966, providing its cast and audience with an intimate setting that has been LCT’s hallmark for decades. But the roof damage caused by the June 15 storm’s hail and wind is too severe to allow the community theater to remain in the building, said LCT Director Chance Harmon. That means LCT’s plays will be moved to McMahon Auditorium this season, while Harmon is negotiating with Cameron University for space on campus for LCT’s office.
It’s not a departure Harmon and his board of directors take lightly or gladly, but it’s one that is necessary as the group begins ramping up for the 2023-2024 season. While the main portion of the theater’s roof is domed, there are flat portions on the roof’s west side and that is where the storm damage was most severe.
“One hundred and sixteen holes — that we can count,” Harmon said, of the hail that punched holes that, in turn, allowed water to flood into the building and through the ceiling onto the floor and items below. “The water is coming in from the flat part of the roof.”
In fact, it’s still flowing, as plastic tubs full of water show. While it hasn’t rained outside for almost two weeks, when it did, a lot of water collected above the ceilings and is still trickling inside into some of the theater’s work areas and breaking ceiling tiles.
Harmon said the damage could have been worse: the roof above the center part of the building, where the stage is located, is secure, and the stage now has become a storage area for items crucial to LCT. That includes its stage light fixtures (Harmon said one of the first things he did when he realized the extent of damage was have those lights taken down from the ceiling and stored in the dry stage area). While the work area behind the stage is ruined, the costuming area on the building’s south side is secure and costumes, footwear and sewing supplies are safe.
Along with the ruined ceiling and some ruined materials, the entire building smells of mold. And the office equipment was damaged beyond repair.
“The computers were fried,” Harmon said.
It’s not the first time LCT has faced challenges from water. The building has flooded more than once; when nearby Harmon Park floods, water frequently ends up inside John Denney Playhouse. But this damage is more widespread and is prompting Harmon and the board of directors to make plans for the season as LCT moves closer to its start date.
Changes have been made: LCT’s first play of the season, “The Odd Couple,” has been canceled. Harmon said that in its place are plans for a benefit event set for September, with details to be announced later.
Harmon hopes to have all the details of LCT’s temporary home nailed down soon.
He and board members have been negotiating with Cameron University, where President John McArthur is working to find space on campus for LCT offices. Plays this season will be held in McMahon Auditorium, a decision that mirrors what LCT did during the COVID-19 pandemic that made John Denney Playhouse too small to social distance. Harmon said McMahon’s board of trustees has said LCT can use the auditorium for the entire season, to include housing props, costumes and costume-making area.
“It gives us time,” he said. “Luckily, McMahon Auditorium is available and we can do it (the season) there this year. So, we’re externally grateful.”
In the meantime, LCT will continue searching for a permanent home, discussions that have included the former National Guard Armory on the north side of Elmer Thomas Park. Harmon said while John Denney Playhouse isn’t completely off the table, he has a preference.
“High on a hill,” he said with a laugh.