Sunday was officially a snow day in Southwest Oklahoma.
In coinciding with Valentine’s Day, it provided an extra incentive for staying inside with loved ones and keeping the home fires burning during this historic late-winter blast.
With a high of 7 degrees and winds in the low-30 mph range throughout the day, by nightfall, temperatures dropped into the sub-zero range and took Oklahoma into photographic snowscape territory visually. The snow would continue through the night. With wind chills, the National Weather Service showed it was -15 degrees by evening.
A torrent of tiny flakes began falling in Lawton around 2 a.m. in what would later turn into an unrelenting assault from snow and winds. But for once, the storm was not prefaced with rainfall that turned to ice to create a super-slick layer underneath the mounting drifts.
By evening, reports of snowdrifts ranging from 8 to 12 inches high were reported in Lawton and Duncan. Those who braved the elements on foot fought for traction while being almost totally obfuscated with near white-out conditions.
City of Lawton sand and blade trucks were battling an uphill battle Sunday afternoon. For every pass made near Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard by the road clearers, a new coating would obscure the lane stripes for multi-lane traffic. Although there were minor wrecks reported, low traffic kept damages to the minimum.
LATS buses remained shut down for travelers Sunday. According to the City of Lawton, all services will remain suspended through today. Updates of status will continue to be posted to the LATS social media pages and website: www.ridelats.com.
Most City of Lawton sites and offices are opening late today. They are scheduled to open at noon; however, with conditions, circumstances could change. You can keep up with City of Lawton operations and news via its social media pages and website:www.lawtonok.gov/…/winter-weather-operations.
By early afternoon, Comanche County Emergency Management reported that county roads had gotten worse and warned of packed snow making the roadways slippery. If you had to get out, you were advised to drive slower than normal and take care in areas of packed snow.
Although there were major wrecks reported throughout the state, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported few incidents in Southwest Oklahoma. By 2 p.m., the OHP reported 14 injury collisions, 19 non-injury wrecks, and 46 motorist assists statewide.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement encouraging all Oklahomans to stay off the roads and conserve energy due to historic demand levels.
“State and local crews are working around-the-clock to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” said Stitt. “Please stay home if you can to allow them to work more effectively and consider lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and avoid using large appliances like your washer and dryer. Oklahomans take pride in helping their neighbors and we can make a big difference by taking a few small steps together.”
Stitt asked state agencies providing essential public services to work from home through Wednesday wherever possible.
On Friday, Gov. Stitt declared a State of Emergency across all 77 Oklahoma counties. This clears the way for state and local agencies to provide mutual aid in accordance with the State Emergency Operations Plan.
At the governor’s direction, the Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center is activated, and state agencies are deployed to support the following winter weather response operations:
•The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is in contact with emergency managers across the state and coordinating resource requests from state agencies and voluntary agencies as needed, including bottled water for communities with water main breaks impacting water supply.
•Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue 24/7 plowing operations and treating highways statewide as conditions deteriorate.
•The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to collisions and providing motorist assistance statewide. As of 4 p.m., troopers have responded to one fatality collision, 24 injury collisions, 56 non-injury collisions and 116 motorist assistance incidents.
•Members of the Oklahoma National Guard are prepositioned along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to provide assistance. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, a Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team was responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Turner Turnpike.
•The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is monitoring and reporting power and gas outages as well as utility concerns across the state.
•The Oklahoma State Department of Health is monitoring and responding to issues concerning medical facilities, patient transport, and COVID-19 vaccine integrity. They are also tracking injuries as reported by Oklahoma hospitals.
•The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry is providing support to address livestock needs due to frigid temperatures.
Road conditions are expected to worsen across the state as blowing snow creates drifts and low visibility. Transportation crews expect highway conditions to remain difficult through Wednesday.
Southwest Oklahoma remains under a winter storm warning through sunrise today and a wind chill warning through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm watch remains in effect through Wednesday.
Today’s high temperature is projected to reach 10 degrees with a low of -7 degrees. But north winds ranging from 8 to 20 mph could cause it to feel like -18 degrees.
Snow is expected to remain as chilly company through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.