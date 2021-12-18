DUNCAN — A Duncan man who calls himself "Stop! Hammer Time!", according to police, and jailed for allegations of violently resisting his arrest in October is free on $37,500 bond.
Joseph Cain Ellsbury, 38, of Duncan, made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court on two felony allegations of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and public intoxication, records indicate. The felony counts are punishable by up to five years in prison.
Ellsbury and another man were stopped by police when two women complained they were following them. When asked his name, Ellsbury yelled, “My name is ‘Stop! Hammer Time,’” according to the probable cause affidavit.
When an officer pointed at Ellsbury to sit down, Ellsbury responded with a slap to the officer’s hand, the affidavit states. While trying to handcuff him, Ellsbury tried to pull away while continuing to say, “Stop! Hammer Time and grace” repeatedly.
Ellsbury kicked one officer while he was being search, according to the affidavit. He was asked what he was on and answered “grace” before kicking the officer again in the legs. Once under control, he was put in the back of a patrol unit.
Ellsbury is accused of kicking out the back driver side window before trying to stick his head out while continuing to yell, the affidavit states.
Ellsbury was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for medical clearance. When asked if he was under the influence, he replied, “Just drugs,” according to the affidavit. He was accused of multiple tries to grab the female nurses’ breasts, the affidavit states.
Ellsbury, who is free on $37,500 bond, is ordered to have no contact with the witnesses and to have no contact with intoxicants. He returns to court at 9 a.m. March 2, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.