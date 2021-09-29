After first trying to pull a scam at Walmart, police said a man took a found set of keys and its accompanying minivan from the parking lot.
Instead of the golden ticket, investigators said he punched his ticket for jail and a $50,000 bond.
Christopher Wayne Hux, 46, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of larceny of an automobile, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine in the amount equal to three times the valuation of the property.
Hux is accused of stealing the van from the store parking lot, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, the night of Sept. 15.
According to the probable cause affidavit, store asset protection learned Hux had been “receipt shopping” where he was walking through the lot looking for discarded receipts to then use to fraudulently return merchandise. He successfully returned an item and while making the exchange, found a set of keys to a 2012 Dodge Caravan.
Parking lot surveillance video showed Hux walk to a waiting Chrysler PT Cruiser in the parking lot and then traveling through the parking lot to find the van. Video showed him unlock and take the van and leave westbound through the parking lot, the affidavit states.
A Crime Stoppers alert was put out and on Sept. 19 Hux was arrested at the Walmart at 1002 N. Sheridan. According to the affidavit, he had a woman’s key fob to a Chrysler in his possession. He declined to speak with investigators.
Held on $50,000 bond, Hux returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.