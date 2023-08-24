Investigators said driving with a stolen tag and with no license led to the downfall of a Lawton man.
He also faces an additional $75,000 bond for a pending drug trafficking case.
Eric Ryan Beck, 33, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle after four prior felony convictions as well as misdemeanor counts of driving without a license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to pay taxes due to the state and operating a vehicle with defective equipment, records indicate. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.
Lawton Police Captain James Churchwell saw a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup with its reverse lights on traveling northbound on North Sheridan at West Gore Boulevard shortly after 12:45 a.m. Aug. 18, according to the probable cause affidavit. There was a man in the back seat, another in the passenger seat and the driver, Beck, appeared to be hiding something as Churchwell approached, according to the officer.
While checking Beck’s identification card, Churchwell stated the passenger stared straight ahead and his breathing became heavy. It was learned Beck’s license was suspended and the tag number returned to a 2008 black Mercedes Benz, the affidavit states. While awaiting backup, the front seat passenger opened the door and a person took off running.
When Churchwell approached the driver’s door, the window was rolled up, Beck had his phone in his right hand like he was texting someone and the backseat passenger had a black bag in his lap, according to the affidavit.
“I drew my pistol as I opened the door,” Churchwell stated. “Beck did not put his hand up, but continued to hold his phone.”
Beck was handcuffed and taken into custody and the truck was impounded.
Inside the backseat passenger’s bag were some pipes used for smoking methamphetamine. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, the affidavit states.
In the nearby parking lot where the front seat passenger had fled, police recovered some bags with some jewelry and clothing that appeared to have been freshly dropped, according to Churchwell.
Beck had been free on $75,000 bond after it was reduced from $100,000 for October 2022 charges of aggravated drug trafficking and speeding, court records indicate. He is slated for the February 2024 jury trial docket for these charges.
Beck has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: March 2012, second-degree burglary and assault and battery on a police officer; and August 2020, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute; and from Oklahoma County, April 2021, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
For the latest charges, Beck returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.