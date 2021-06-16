A man is in jail after police said they found him with several City of Lawton stolen construction signs from Saturday’s Armed Forces Day parade.
He received an additional allegation of assault and battery after, police said, he spit on an officer.
Lawton Police Sgt. Cameron Patterson reported backing up other officers around noon Monday at Southwest 6th Street and Monroe Avenue for a man blocking traffic. The man was pushing two shopping carts down Southwest 6th Street. The carts were full of metal and was blocking both lanes of traffic, the report states.
It was noticed that two steel construction sign stands belonging to the City of Lawton Public Works Division were among the man’s collection in the carts, the report states. It was learned that following Saturday’s parade, several of the construction signs had been stolen, according to the report. The man was arrested for petit larceny.
Another officer arrived to take the man to the City Jail. Peterson said as the officer gathered the man’s belongings and began searching his bag, the man responded by yelling and then spitting on the officer, according to the report. He was then taken to jail where he was also booked for assault and battery.