The investigation of a burglary and a stolen sewing machine from a northwest Lawton tax service, coupled with allegations of resisting police led to a four-time convict behind bars.

Deondrea Marco Brown, 29, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate. Due to four prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

