The investigation of a burglary and a stolen sewing machine from a northwest Lawton tax service, coupled with allegations of resisting police led to a four-time convict behind bars.
Deondrea Marco Brown, 29, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate. Due to four prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police were investigating the Saturday burglary of Wisdom Tax Services, 2105 NW Ferris. According to the charge, detectives learned information that Brown had a 1901 Singer sewing machine that had been taken and he knew it was stolen.
LPD Detective Daniel Hallagin went to speak with Brown at a room at 3110 Cache Road. After agreeing to speak, Brown gave a false name and said he had no identification, the probable cause affidavit states. It was then learned he’d lied about his identity and that he had active warrants.
Investigators said he acted anxious and when an officer tried to handcuff him, he began to resist before breaking free and attempting to flee. After evading the first set of Taser darts fired his way, a slick floor took Brown down and he was struck by a second set of the shocking darts, the affidavit states. He was then taken into custody.
Brown has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: January 2014, attempted second-degree burglary, and September 2020, unauthorized use of a vehicle; and from Cotton County: September 2020, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bringing drugs into jail, records indicate.
Held on $20,00 bond with the order to have no contact with the tax service or its employees, Brown returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.