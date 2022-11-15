Stolen mail, checks discovered in Lawton hotel room

Investigators caught a potential break Tuesday regarding a rash of mail thefts in Lawton and Comanche County.
A large number of stolen mail items, including checks potentially totaling in the six digits, were discovered in a room Monday evening at the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, according to Melissa Drumm, front desk clerk.
Drumm estimated around $150,000 worth of checks from a law firm, payroll, Comanche Nation payments and personal checks were recovered in a room, she said.
“There might be more, I don’t know,” she said. “I mean there’s a lot of checks and a lot of them are here in Lawton.”
Drumm said three people, a Black woman and Black man and a Native American woman were caught in a room that had been rented by another person who wasn’t staying there. After being confronted Monday and asked for their identification, the trio left quickly, leaving a large amount of mail behind, she said.
“Oh yeah, they left in a hurry,” she said. “Then they had the nerve to call back and wanted to get their stuff out of the room.”
The discover was made when hotel staff went inside to clean up the room. Drumm said there were checks made out between $10,000 to $13,000. After calling Lawton Police and awaiting a return call, she said she took it upon herself to contact some of the check holders.
It wasn’t long before the department said it was going to investigate, according to Drumm. The door was locked and all contents kept inside. She was waiting on her manager and detectives to meet at the room at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“I didn’t want it all sitting out,” she said. “They were already stolen; I didn’t want them to be misplaced.”
Among those Drumm made contact with was Joann Celedon’s neighbor in Turtle Creek Addition. After Celedon noticed her neighbor’s outgoing mail had been taken on Nov. 2, the woman stopped the payment of a check that was taken, Celedon said. She wondered how many others weren’t so fortunate.
Celedon said Drumm’s making the effort to call the woman was heartening.
Drumm said she did what she felt was needed. She’d considered how many people wouldn’t know about the thefts until a utility was shut off or after receiving a notice that insurance coverage was cut off or something of that ilk.
“Somebody’s got to do something,” she said. “I just did what I’d want if it had happened to me.
“I was just doing the humanity thing,” she said, “doing the right thing always.”
Celedon, too, knows the sentiment. After finding a large pile of mail dumped on Northeast Bob White Road on Nov. 8, she contacted many of the people whose mail was discovered. Many of them were from throughout the city and county. While many envelopes still contained bills, outgoing checks had been removed, she said.
As the Turtle Creek Addition has seen an uptick of neighbors watching out for neighbors, Celedon said she hopes it’s a trend throughout the city and county.
Neighbors watching out for neighbors can help curb the thefts and identify suspects. She said if you have security cameras set up, keeping one pointed at the mailbox can give investigators the break they need to crack down on the criminals.
The Constitution reached out to Lawton Police and is awaiting a response regarding the discoveries and investigation into mail theft.
Postal theft also falls under federal statutes and is investigated by the United States Postal Inspector’s Office. No comments are available regarding ongoing investigation, according to Paul D. Ecker, spokesperson. He did note that mail theft and, increasingly during the holidays, porch piracy of packages is a rising concern.