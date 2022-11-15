Stolen mail, checks discovered in Lawton hotel room
Investigators caught a potential break Tuesday regarding a rash of mail thefts in Lawton and Comanche County.

A large number of stolen mail items, including checks potentially totaling in the six digits, were discovered in a room Monday evening at the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, according to Melissa Drumm, front desk clerk.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

