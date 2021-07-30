A Lawton man is accused of stealing a City of Lawton pickup Wednesday afternoon and leading a high-speed chase that ended in Medicine Park.
Following a foot chase, law enforcement found him hiding along a tree line.
Nicholos Ramone Reynolds Livingston, 27, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Livingston was being chased by Lawton Police northbound on Interstate 44 shortly before 1 p.m. when Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Boone joined. He said Livingston punched the gas and turned onto Oklahoma 49 at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit continued westbound when Livingston turned north onto East Lake Drive in Medicine Park. He turned right and then reentered East Lake when he jumped out and ran into an open field, the affidavit states. He was found hiding along a tree line and taken into custody, according to Boone.
Livingston has prior felony convictions: Payne County, February 2014, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle; Tulsa County, November 2018, driving under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent; and Creek County, September 2019, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent.
Livingston, who is held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 26, records indicate.