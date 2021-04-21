Police believe a dispute between neighbors led to one woman taking the security cameras from the other’s home.
Officers were called to a home in the 7000 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday for a dispute between neighbors.
The homeowner told police her exterior security cameras had been taken from their positions on her house by her neighbor, the report states. She noticed her camera sending motion alerts to her phone and the video showed the neighbor, “a Caucasian woman with grey leggings, pink fingernails, blond hair and blue eyes” taking the camera. She put the camera down on a counter that allowed her to be seen again. She said two Blink security cameras were taken.
According to the report, the officer went to speak with the neighbor, who matched the described woman from the video. When he was invited inside the home, an officer noticed a Blink security camera lying lens up on the kitchen counter. When asked whose camera it was, the woman told the officer she didn’t know, that she’d found it lying on the ground outside.
When the officer returned to the first home, he watched a live feed from the stolen camera. The suspect and a back-up officer were heard speaking, the report states.
The neighbor was arrested and issued a summons for petit larceny. The stolen camera was returned to its owner.