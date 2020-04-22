A stolen vehicle pursuit and foot chase led to a Monday morning arrest on the Lawton’s northwest side.
Officers patrolling shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 16th Street and Smith Avenue were looking for a stolen 2017 Cadillac with disabled veterans tags taken from the 5200 block of Northwest Sherwood Drive taken earlier in the morning. According to the report, the vehicle was located around Northwest 15th Street and Bessie Avenue and a traffic stop was made.
While an officer approached the car, the driver fled westbound on Northwest 16th Street and a pursuit began. The pursuit gained more police cars and the driven part of the chase ended at a home in the 2300 block of Northwest 31st Street after the Cadillac crashed into a fence, the report states. The driver then ran on foot toward Northwest 38th Street with officers chasing behind.
He was caught up with and taken into custody.
During the impound of the Cadillac, police recovered several items left behind by the driver, including a mason jar containing 46 grams of marijuana, according to the report. The man doesn’t have a medical marijuana card.
The man was arrested and booked into jail for eluding police, leaving the scene of a property accident, auto theft, possession/concealing a stolen vehicle and marijuana possession, the report states.