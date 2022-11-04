ANADARKO — Police said a woman helping herself to an Anadarko ambulance for a self-driven ride to the hospital is now being evaluated for competency at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita.
Thelma Rosalyn Sikes, 34, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where she received a felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and driving without a license, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between three to 10 years in prison.
Sikes was arrested Tuesday morning at the Anadarko Physicians Hospital following a bizarre string of events that began with a property destruction call in the 400 block of East Georgia Street. Anadarko Police Officer Travis Maloy was called to the home on an unwanted guest, Sikes, after she’d been destroying property, the probable cause affidavit states.
While speaking with a man at the home, Maloy learned an ambulance was stolen from Anadarko Fire Station No. 1 and was going eastbound on Central Boulevard. The keys had been left inside for quick response to an emergency call.
While en route, Maloy stated, there was a pickup halfway in the median that had been sideswiped by the ambulance. A witness said the ambulance continued eastbound.
The ambulance was recovered at the local hospital minutes later by the assistant police chief and Maloy learned Sikes was inside. A witness said Sikes had run into the emergency room area. “… there was a pair of shoes in the hallway,” Sikes had left during her sprint, according to the affidavit.
Sikes was found sitting in a chair in front of the check-in desk. Leal arrested her and she declined medical attention, the affidavit states.
“While walking her to the front, Thelma told me she just watched an episode of ‘COPS,’” Maloy stated.
Sikes admitted she’d been drinking and agreed to take the field sobriety test, Maloy stated. She failed and declined to have her blood drawn, according to the affidavit. It was learned she had an expired driver’s license.
Following her initial appearance, Sikes was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at the Vinita hospital, records indicate. She returns to court for a competency hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 8.