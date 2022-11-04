ANADARKO — Police said a woman helping herself to an Anadarko ambulance for a self-driven ride to the hospital is now being evaluated for competency at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita.

Thelma Rosalyn Sikes, 34, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where she received a felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and driving without a license, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between three to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

