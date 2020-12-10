Gov. Kevin Stitt has extended his executive order setting an 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants, and also set new requirements limiting attendance at public gatherings and indoor youth sporting events.
Stitt, noting "these actions will personally affect many Oklahomans," said they will help the state maintain what he and health care officials say is a flattening curve for positive cases of COVID-19 as Oklahoma awaits the delivery of the first round of vaccine intended to combat the virus. That arrival of Pfizer vaccine is expected sometime next week, Stitt said.
Stitt said his new executive order, and its provisions, will go into effect by Monday.