OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said he is working with retail and restaurant officials, along with church leaders, to develop plans for reopening some parts of the state’s economy in the next few weeks.
For the last 20 days or so, we’ve had a nice trend down in hospitalizations and deaths. We feel like we’re in a good position, Stitt said. “We’re hitting all the gates the federal government laid out for us to safely reopen, and we’ll do this in phases and we’ll be sure to keep the health of Oklahomans in mind.
“I know everybody’s itching to get the economy safely reopened, and that’s what we’re working on right now.”
Stitt also updated his executive orders on Monday to allow elective surgeries to resume on Friday, and minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures to resume on April 30.
“Since our data indicates we are in a good position regarding hospital capacity, and provided individual institutions can accommodate their internal demand for (personal protective equipment), it is time to bring some of these procedures back to help our hospitals and the Oklahomans who need them,” Stitt said.