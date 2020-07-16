Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has COVID-19, becoming the first governor in the country to test positive for the virus.
Stitt, who has been in self-quarantine since receiving the news mid-day Tuesday, said the diagnosis had not changed his mind about mandating masks on a statewide level, citing the enforcement issue as his objection.
Stitt said he was notified mid-day Tuesday that his most recent test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19. The governor was in Lawton Friday afternoon to tour Great Plains Technology Center and Republic Paperboard plant as part of an economic development program, but state officials indicated contact tracing for those that Stitt might have exposed would only go back to Saturday.
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said contact tracing — contacting people who might have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient — is targeted to 48 hours before the patient develops any symptoms. Frye said protocol specifies that contacts will be made to people who are high risk, meaning those who were within 6 feet of the governor for 15 minutes or more.
“We’re in the process of talking to people and see who would fit into that category,” Frye said.
Officials with Great Plains Technology Center said Wednesday that while Stitt was at the Business Development Center, personnel followed protocols that were put into place when the campus reopened May 18.
The campus already “rigorously adheres” to local, state and CDC guidelines through social distancing, the use of masks, enhanced disinfecting and wellness checks for those entering the buildings. Officials said wellness checks were conducted for everyone who entered the building for Friday’s event. In addition, tables were placed 6 feet apart with one person per table, and boxed lunches were served to minimize contact and maintain social distancing.
Campus officials are contacting individuals who attended the meeting to ensure they are aware of potential exposure and encouraging those individuals to contact their healthcare providers to follow recommended precautions.
Stitt said that his wife and children were tested for COVID-19 and are negative. He said he will remain in isolation for 14 days, or until Frye clears him to resume public duties.
Frye and Stitt said it was unlikely the governor contracted COVID-19 while attending a June 20 rally in Tulsa for President Donald Trump. Stitt had drawn criticism from some because he did not wear a mask at that indoor rally. Frye said the rally was too long ago for that to have been the point of transmission. He also said it is unknown where the governor contracted the virus, noting it could have occurred “at any time in the last couple of weeks.”
Stitt, who spoke with reporters via a Zoom link, said he didn’t have the traditional symptoms of COVID-19, and on Wednesday felt mildly achy, as if he had a cold. He said he wants to use his story to illustrate the need to get tested for the virus, especially for those who may be asymptomatic.
“If you’re not feeling well, we want you to get tested,” he said. “COVID-19 is still in the United States. It’s still in Oklahoma. We need to take this virus very seriously.”
While he is encouraging testing and asking Oklahomans to wear masks, Stitt said he won’t mandate it, a stance he has reiterated in recent weeks. But, he also said he will not object to individual cities and towns taking that action. Some (Altus, Stillwater and Norman) already have made the decision while Lawton’s City Council members will discuss the idea Friday.
Stitt said businesses also have the freedom to issue that mandate, action that some (most recently, Walmart) already have taken.
“Some businesses are mandating masks and that’s great,” Stitt said, noting the state will respect people’s rights to stay at home or run businesses as they see fit without masks, and adding the state “can’t pick and choose the freedoms you’re going to give people.”
Stitt said there are other problems with a mandate.
“How do you enforce it?” he said, asking if those who don’t follow the mandate will be jailed, or whether specific types of masks will be required. “I’m just hesitant to mandate something that can’t be enforced.”