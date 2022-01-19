Lawton Public Schools leaders have questions about Gov. Kevin Stitt’s action Tuesday signing an executive order allowing state agencies to provide personnel to act as substitute teachers.
The order directs state agency executive directors to immediately create mechanisms that would allow employees whose salaries are funded by the state to serve as substitute teachers “for an appropriate and necessary duration and throughout such times that critical work of an employee’s respective agency will not be negatively impacted.” The work may be done without risk of adverse impact to employment, leave or benefits, Stitt’s order states.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said while he is worried whether the decision is a political one because of the 2022 election year, he also wonders about the impact the directive will have on state agencies that may be experiencing staffing problems of their own.
“Most state agencies are understaffed or looking for people just as we are,” Hime said. He said he wonders whether most state agencies have the personnel resources to allow their employees to act as public school substitute teachers instead of staying on the job, with entities such as the Oklahoma Department of Health and Department of Human Services already citing a critical shortage of personnel.
Hime said he also wonders what the exact commitment could be: how many subs could he expect to be designated and interview for positions. That’s not to say Hime — like superintendents across the state — can’t use the help at a time when certified personnel levels are down, a problem made worse by COVID-19 and normal winter viruses.
“Where are they going to get them?” he asked of the supply of state employees, adding he believes Stitt is being “very disrespectful” of those state employees by insinuating they aren’t working and can be spared from their jobs. “We’d love to run them through background checks and use them, but my first thought: do those people exist?”
Hime said while such state employees could substitute, regular substitute teachers are highly trained individuals, just as teachers are. So, he doesn’t believe the argument that people can just walk in and be teachers.
“I have too much respect for my teachers,” he said, adding state leaders and educators have to be careful in solving problems. “We could exasperate a problem as well as alleviate it.”
Stitt’s executive order states it helps address the governor’s insistence that students deserve and need in-person education “and the state has a responsibility to ensure that right remains intact” because closing schools or reverting to virtual learning adversely impacts children.
The order, which remains in effect for 120 days, also specifies the executive director of the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services will implement the policies necessary to facilitate the mandate, while State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters will coordinate with public school officials on implementation. An employee who serves as a substitute teacher will be permitted to receive all compensation and benefits he/she would otherwise have received in the course of an ordinary work day.
“I’ve said from the beginning that our students deserve an in-person education and our schools need to stay open. The state has a responsibility to do what we can to help make that happen, which is why I have signed this executive order to help schools suffering from staffing shortages,” Stitt said at a press conference. “I appreciate schools and teachers that are doing everything they can to provide in-person learning for their students, as well as the business community for stepping up.”