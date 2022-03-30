Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Wednesday which bans males from female sports teams.
Senate Bill 2, decried by critics who say the legislation is a dangerous slap at transgender youth, easily passed the House and Senate earlier in the session. Stitt signed the bill into law during an event in the Blue Room of the State Capitol, surrounded by legislators who helped spearhead the measure and female athletes who supported its passage, some holding signs saying “Save Women’s Sports.”
The Save Women’s Sports Act specifies that schools —public, charter and college/university — must designate their sports teams male, female or co-ed, and states that teams designated for females, women or girls will not be open to “students of the male sex.” More than 10 states have similar legislation in effect.
Lawton-area legislators Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, and Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, voted in favor of the bill when it went through the Senate, where it passed on a 37-7 vote.
Stitt’s arguments include those made by supporters: men are biologically different than women and have physical advantages, to include more muscle mass, and larger and denser bones. Stitt said the bill is “just common sense” to Oklahomans.
“When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys,” he said. “Let’s be very clear: that’s all this bill says.”
Stitt said bill supporters are trying to protect women’s sports, ensuing a level playing field for female athletes “who work hard, who train hard, who are committed to their teams, who have dreams of being number one in heir sport, who deserve a fair competition.” He said allowing biological males to compete on women’s teams gives that athlete an unfair advantage.
“We stand with female athletes in Oklahoma. We will protect women in sports,” he said.
Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, one of the bill’s numerous co-authors, said his intent is protecting every young woman from having to compete against a male, potentially losing out on benefits to be gained from winning a competition, such as athletic scholarships. Noting that women also worked to ensure the bill’s passage — “It’s not just a guy thing” — Bergstrom said the bill shows “respect for our young women, our daughters.”
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said while she understands that some people identify with the other gender, the vast majority of people competing in athletics as female are biologically female. And, she said she fears the advances made by the nation’s Title IX act will be undone if sports allow biological males to compete on female teams. The net effect could be discouraging young women from competing in sports because they feel they won’t win, she said.
“I had to stop the discrimination against women,” she said.
Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association has said it will abide by the new state law.
Critics of the bill say it is a dangerous slap against transgender youth, harming them because it essentially excludes all transgender girls from participating in school athletics and denying them the social, physical and emotional benefits of sports.
The Human Rights Campaign, a national civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, criticized Stitt’s action. In a written statement, State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley said:
“Last year, Oklahoma Senate President Greg Treat rightly called SB 2 a solution in search of a problem. Nothing has changed, yet Gov. Stitt and Oklahoma legislators have sadly decided that harming Oklahoma’s most vulnerable children and their families is worthwhile if it’s politically helpful with the extreme elements of their base. It’s only March, and 2022 is on track to be the worst year on record for introduction and enactment of anti-transgender legislation.
“Other Republican governors have chosen to follow the facts to their logical conclusion — just last week, Republican governors in Indiana and Utah vetoed legislation similar to SB 2, citing the wellbeing and mental health of transgender kids, the lack of any problem with transgender youth participation in sports, and potential litigation. Instead, Gov. Stitt has chosen discrimination over the well-being of everyday Oklahomans.”