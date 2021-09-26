Gov. Kevin Stitt announced late Friday he has called a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature to address congressional and state legislative redistricting issues.
The session, to begin Nov. 15, is restricted to three specific purposes, Stitt said in his executive order:
To redistrict Oklahoma’s congressional districts in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations.
To update and redistrict, as necessary, Oklahoma state legislative districts in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations. This includes Oklahoma House and Senate districts.
To amend statutory candidacy and redistricting deadlines, including but not limited to amending candidacy and residency deadlines, as made necessary by the U.S. Census Bureau’s failure to meet the deadline for production of decennial census data set forth in 13 U.S.C, 141(C).
Stitt said the special session was made necessary by the delayed release of 2020 census data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Members of redistricting committees set by both the Oklahoma House and Senate have been working for much of this year to adjust State and U.S. House and Senate districts to reflect changes in Oklahoma’s population. The work on state districts was done earlier this year, contingent upon preliminary census numbers that had been released. But by law, legislators had to wait until the U.S. Census Bureau released final numbers before they could complete work on congressional districts. Senators and House members said minor adjustments also might be necessary for State districts that had been redrawn earlier this year, once those final numbers were known.
Those numbers were released in mid-August and showed Oklahoma’s population as a whole increased 5.5 percent, enough to call for adjustments in district boundaries but also enough to ensure the total count of legislators remains the same. Comanche County, like many counties in rural areas of the state, lost population, according to Census numbers.