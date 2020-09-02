Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday that while he is encouraging Oklahomans to wear masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19, he will not mandate them.
Stitt made the comments — keyed toward support of bringing the state’s youth safely back to school — on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Payne County, which is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Stitt said the state is in the next phase of his reopening plan, and that means a renewed effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said data shows the positivity rate of COVID-19 decreases in places where residents wear masks in public.
“We are committed to supporting our local communities to fight this virus,” Stitt said, adding the best way for Oklahomans to do their part is by following the three Ws: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.
But, the governor reiterated a stance he first announced months ago: he will not set a statewide mandate.
“Every community is different,” he said, explaining that while “we believe you should wear masks,” communities have different needs: those in Payne County should take the threat of COVID-19 seriously, but a community that hasn’t had a new case of COVID-19 in days shouldn’t face the same dictates.
“I believe that is local control,” Stitt said, adding while he knows at least 19 Oklahoma municipalities have made that decision, others have not.
Stitt said he also believes superintendents and local control should mandate actions for school districts, in terms of masks and in terms of deciding whether virtual, in-person or a combination of the two should be used as students return to classes.
“Mandating something statewide is something that we just don’t believe in, I don’t personally believe in,” he said, adding while he knows of states that have, “I don’t believe that’s what Oklahomans want.”
Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma interim commissioner of health, agreed.
“We all are in favor of masks. We want to promote it, but we’re not going to mandate it,” Frye said, adding Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in her private visit to state leaders in mid-August understood the state’s stance, saying she knows Oklahoma can’t mandate cities and counties with low percentages of COVID-19.
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, said at least 110 schools with in-person classes have seen positive cases of COVID-19 in their schools. Like Stitt, she said it was important for students to be able to return to in-person learning for reasons beyond learning, but it must be done safely.
“Masks mitigate spread, it’s that simple,” she said, adding students need their schools reopened and the best way for that to happen “is for everyone to wear a mask, for their friends, families and neighbors.”
State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said school district success will depend on what’s happening outside their doors and what’s happening inside their buildings. While schools cannot control “what walks through your door,” they do have direct control over what happens within their buildings, which is why the Oklahoma State Department of Education offered guidelines.
“Each school has to adopt interventions that work best for them,” he said.
Other points made during the governor’s press conference:
• The state has begun deploying rapid testing machines to nursing homes across Oklahoma, action that “should play a key role in allowing visitation” to those facilities, Stitt said. He said 200 machines already have been delivered; the remainder are scheduled to be shipped later this week.
• Frye said that as of Tuesday morning, Oklahoma had about 10,000 active cases of COVID-19, meaning people who had tested positive within the last 14 days. The state has a death rate of about 800 people, a 1.4 percent mortality rate, compared to the national rate of 3.4 percent.