An executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt will require training emergency response training for all Oklahoma law enforcement and safety assessments for schools.
Lawton Police Department already is making plans to offer training for some community participants.
Stitt said he was signing the order in response to recent mass shootings, including an incident in Uvalde, Texas, in May where a gunman killed 19 elementary students and two teachers, and wounded 17 other people. In the aftermath, Stitt said he tasked his staff to review procedures already in place in Oklahoma and the resources available to determine what action might be needed to secure and safeguard schools.
He said the state’s top law enforcement officials indicated Oklahoma was “underutilizing existing resources and law enforcement should enhance its current training and standards.” As a result, his executive order issues specific directives to implement Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools (SOS). Directives include:
For law enforcement:
• All state troopers of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) must successfully complete DPS and Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET)-accredited law enforcement active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. All CLEET-certified basic academies must include the training by Jan. 1, 2023
• All other CLEET-certified law enforcement officers must offer the training by July 1, 2023.
Threat assessments and alerts for schools, with the State Board of Education directed to take any needed action to implement:
• The Oklahoma School Security Institute (OSSI), in coordination with DPS, must make a risk and vulnerability assessment at every public and private primary and secondary school. The assessment will include recommendations to increase security, and annual reviews will be offered. The assessments will be provided free.
• Behavioral threat assessment and management training will be offered by OSSI to every education professional by July 1, 2023.
• Every school district must implement the use of the Rave Panic Button (an app that instantly connects to E-911) by Sept. 1, with implementation focused on ensuring immediate notification to and timely response by law enforcement.
Lawton Police Department already conducts routine active shooter training for its officers.
The department also has scheduled an active shooter awareness presentation for Wednesday, directed toward community leaders, business owners and pastors, to train participants how to prepare, what to do and what to expect from Lawton Police Department in the event of a shooting. LPD officials said response to the workshop was so great, they are considering another presentation at a later date.