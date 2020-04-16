Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he was extending Oklahoma’s Safer at Home order until May 6, but will allow the resumption of elective surgeries in the state.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” Stitt said during a press conference, about the state’s actions to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
Stitt said his Safer at Home order has been extended through May 6 for adults over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with serious underlying medical conditions, while all elective surgeries may resume starting April 24. The Safer at Home order was directed to help protect against the spread of COVID-19, while elective surgeries were banned last month to allow health care providers to focus resources and personnel on COVID-19.
“We suspended elective surgeries to protect hospital beds in case of a surge and protect PPE (personal protective equipment) for our health care workers who are working hard to treat COVID patients,” Stitt said. “Our hospitals have been great partners with us, but many of them are struggling because our numbers are so low. Because we feel good about our hospital numbers and our PPE, I am announcing today (Wednesday) that elective surgeries can resume in nine days on April 24.”
The governor also provided an update on the IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) model for Oklahoma. The model projects Oklahoma’s peak hospital demand in the COVID-19 pandemic will occur April 30 and estimates the state will require 882 hospital beds, 218 ICU beds and 192 ventilators. Oklahoma hospitals currently have 5,887 total beds, 991 ICU beds and 1,111 total ventilators available for COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, the governor discussed the State’s intention to work with the State Department of Health in order to develop a plan to safely and responsibly allow businesses across the state to reopen while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of Oklahomans.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this together. For just a little while longer — stay home, stay safe and stay strong,” he said.