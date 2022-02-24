OKLAHOMA CITY — JJ Francais has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma by Gov. Kevin Stitt, effective July 1.
Francais is a USAO graduate and has worked for Lawton-based Hilliary Communications since 2017, where he currently serves as assistant vice president of external affairs. Francais also has served as the mayor of Elgin since 2021.
Francais credits a chance encounter with the late Ingrid Shafer, a USAO faculty member, with changing the trajectory of his life and inspiring to him to serve as a regent.
“USAO changed my life and gave me the tools I needed to grow in my career. I applaud Gov. Stitt’s focus on ensuring our colleges and universities are producing graduates with skills that match the needs of Oklahoma’s workforce and I am honored to be appointed to this position,” he said.
“JJ Francais will be a great fit to help lead USAO into the future,” said Stitt. “He is passionate about his alma mater and serving his community, and I am excited to see the positive impact he will have on our state.”
Francais’ appointment requires confirmation by the Oklahoma State Senate. The appointment will be for a seven-year term expiring June 30, 2029.