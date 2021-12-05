Although the time is quickly closing towards Christmas, you still can get your letter in the mittened hands of Santa Claus.
More importantly, in the toughest of times for many, this is where the United States Postal Service (USPS) “Operation Santa” program can step in to assist Ol’ Saint Nick.
USPS is making sure that all letters sent by Dec. 10 are going to make their way to the North Pole and the mittened hands of the master toy-smith. Everyone deserves the experience of a magical holiday season, most especially the children.
The program’s been a USPS tradition for 109 years.
According to a release from the USPS, Operation Santa was established to help those in need during the holidays. The program is intended to help as many deserving families as possible experience a Christmas miracle.
HOW IT WORKS
Letters arrive at Santa’s satellite workshops throughout the country. They are reviewed and all personal information is redacted to protect the writers. Then, the letters are posted for generous people to adopt.
Letter adoption has already begun. Letters have been streaming in since Nov. 1.
Those interested in letter adoption must first create an account on website at USPSOperationSanta.com to get their identities verified. The program runs solely through the generosity of strangers and random acts of kindness.
Letter writers do not need to create accounts. However, there is no guarantee a letter will be adopted, or a gift provided.
