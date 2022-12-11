The Bensons

Together 49 years, Maxine and Grady "Bruce" Benson have been apart for a month since his mysterious disappearance from their Randlett home on Nov. 9. 

 Courtesy

RANDLETT – Friday marked a month since a 69-year-old Cotton County man disappeared without a trace.

Despite almost constant searches by law enforcement and volunteers, Grady “Bruce” Benson remains missing. His wife of 49 years, Maxine, continues to seek answers.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you