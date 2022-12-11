RANDLETT – Friday marked a month since a 69-year-old Cotton County man disappeared without a trace.
Despite almost constant searches by law enforcement and volunteers, Grady “Bruce” Benson remains missing. His wife of 49 years, Maxine, continues to seek answers.
“I’ve never been through anything like this,” she said. “He never hurt a soul, nothing, he didn’t have an enemy in the world. All he’s done is work his ass off his whole life.”
Grady Benson was last seen at his home on Cotton County East 1970 Road in Randlett by a family member around 8 p.m. Nov. 9. His wife said they’d eaten at Bill’s Catfish in Waurika earlier that night. He returned to their homestead, but she doesn’t believe he made it indoors.
Maxine Benson said she’d ridden with her husband to the restaurant in Waurika and she left after eating with friends for an early-morning bus departure in Duncan for a trip to Branson, Mo., the next day.
Neither of them are early risers and Maxine Benson said she didn’t want him having to get up “at whatever time” to drive her to her 6 a.m. departure. She said she texted him that night and again the next morning but assumed with his new phone, he’d hit a button or something that turned off the alert sounds, and he didn’t hear it.
After a day out in Branson, Maxine Benson said she tried to reach him several times between 11 p.m. and midnight. She figured he’d gone to sleep but the next morning, when unable to reach him and having not heard from him, she called their son Grady Jr. to go to the home and look for him.
“He saw his boots by the windows in the house,” she said. “He said his boots were sitting there with the socks laid over them.”
When her husband didn’t answer calls again, Maxine Benson said she sent her son back to the home.
“I told Grady to go in the house and go through every room looking for him,” she said.
Maxine Benson said her friend called her husband to join in the search around the 40-acre homestead. The only trace of Grady Benson was found inside his pickup parked outside the home on the gravel drive. His keys, wallet and folded jacket were still inside.
The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office was called and soon after, a search of the surrounding land began. A silver alert was issued and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was brought in to assist in solving the mystery. Multiple search efforts have failed to yield any information regarding what happened to Grady Benson.
Grady Benson is described as a white male, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes. Maxine Benson said he was wearing his “old work boots with the steel sticking out of the toe.” All he had with him, she believes, was his pocketknife, some chapstick and her second fob for her vehicle keys.
Grady Benson has lived his entire life within a mile of the home he shares with his wife. She said he has no health problems or financial issues that would make him suicidal or cause him to simply walk away.
The family home is on a road that’s part of a 2-mile stretch off of U.S. 70. You have to drive it with a purpose, according to Maxine Benson.
“If you ain’t one of the farmers around here, you don’t have any business being there,” she said.
Maxine Benson said responders from the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, Stephens County Rescue Team, area fire departments and the OSBI with their dogs have been searching for her missing husband as recently as last week. No clues have been found.
“They searched along Cache Creek with dogs on Tuesday,” she said. “They went to the river and came north and didn’t catch a scent. … You think there’d be something with as many people as have been here looking.”
What is supposed to be a joyous time during the holidays has turned into a hell for Maxine Benson and the family. She posts and scours Facebook “every day” in hopes that one needed tip will come through.
“I post, if anybody knows anything, please, please call the sheriff’s department and tell us something,” she said.
Sometimes you turn to the esoteric in search of hope.
“I even called a psychic; she came here and she told me some things,” she said. “I told the OSBI and Sheriff Tim King everything she told me. That didn’t really pan out.”
With a $25,000 reward established for information that leads to the recovery of Grady Benson, Maxine Benson hopes someone who knows what happened comes through. She’s heard rampant rumors via Facebook but said they aren’t true.
“Somebody out there knows something, but I don’t know, I just don’t know,” she said. “We don’t know which way to jump next or what to do.”