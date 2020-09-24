OKLAHOMA CITY – Sterling and Medicine Park are in the hunt to win the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) “Census Community Challenge.”
For the Oklahoma community which has improved its response to the census by the greatest percentage, OICA will award the school district a $250 cash prize. Currently, Wann is atop the leader board. Following closely in the top five are Sterling and Medicine Park.
According to Joe Dorman, OICA’s chief executive officer, the idea was to use the existing school and community rivalries to encourage greater census response.
Currently, Sterling is in third place with 38.3 percent and Medicine Park is at 37.1 percent.
OICA will provide a $250 cash prize and a trophy to the school serving the majority of the community with the most improved count from the numbers recorded on May 17 to the close of the census on Sept. 30. That closure date is a month earlier than planned due to COVID-19 changes, which makes it even more important for communities to do all they can as quickly as they can to boost their numbers. If the federal government approves an extension, the competition will extend to the final date in which responses are allowed.
Among the programs that could be most affected by a poor census count are children’s programs, which is why OICA has focused so much effort on getting full count. “This is our one crack at setting our population for a decade,” Dorman said. “If we fail to count every Oklahoma resident, we will be throwing away almost three-quarters of a billion dollars — money we as Oklahomans worked hard to earn.”
The amount comes from the fact that for every person not counted, the state loses approximately $1,700 each year. If the census misses even one out of every 100 Oklahomans, that will add up to $72 million per year — a whopping $720 million over the 10 years between census counts.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to ensure you and your family are counted by simply going to https://2020census.gov/ and submitting the information for all living in your household,” said Dorman.
You can follow community progress at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html by clicking the “Rankings Here” link above the map. Free Oklahoma specific marketing materials and information are at the “OK Let’s Count” Census Website at https://okletscount.org/.